Prince William Is Reportedly 'Deeply Upset' About Prince Harry's Exit From The Royal Family, Despite Jubilee Reunion

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
While Prince William and Prince Harry were seemingly all smiles at Platinum Jubilee festivities honoring their grandmother last week, rumors are circulating that the bond between the royal brothers is still somewhat tense or strained. According to a new report from The Sun, the two allegedly didn’t spend any time together behind the scenes when Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their 2 children were in England for the Jubilee events.

Essentially, William, 39 and Harry, 37, only hung out in the same room together when required. Even then, the source reportedly noted, viewers could see the brothers sitting very far apart during the Service of Thanksgiving (a.k.a. the only real time they were seen and photographed in the same building during the 4 days celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign).

Reportedly, one of William’s anonymous friends spilled to the Sunday Times that the elder royal brother is not over what went down regarding that spring 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview (and everything that transpired since) and the two don’t have the same level of trust in their relationship that they might have used to.

“He’s still deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he’s moved on,” the source allegedly said to the Sunday Times regarding how William feels about Harry’s royal exit. So… how exactly did William feel about having to attend the Service of Thanksgiving with his brother there? His friend/ insider reportedly went on, and told the publication that William was stressing about a potential public reunion with Harry since “he was incredibly worried about having all the family there and what everyone was going to say.” The source added, “He was so relieved that most of the media made it all about the Queen, Prince Charles, and the children—they are the key people—and he was really pleased about that.”

With Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in her U.K. trip (and even meeting her namesake, the Queen), many Twitter users have expressed their “sadness” upon hearing that the brothers might not be getting along. “Wish we could have seen William, Harry, their wives and children together,” wrote one fan (and we agree!)

Andrea Hurst
2d ago

Harry is so jealous, that he is trying to ruin the royal family. William will be King one day and he knows and him and his wife just cannot stand the thought, so they are just trying to destroy the Royals name! Shame on Harry!! And he should’ve married somebody with some class and respect.

Nelda Gilge
2d ago

Harry turned hisback on the royalshe needs to stay away from themWilliam and royals arebetter off without himthey don't need him foranythingHarry and Meghan are trashand so us Andrew and hisfamily

Sharon Martins
2d ago

Harry suggested the royal families have done bad , done wrong , this is Harry’s fault and no one else’s he does not need to return back no one wants him !!!

