Atlanta, GA

Falcons announce dates for open training camp practices

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
June is perhaps the slowest month on the NFL calendar, but the Atlanta Falcons gave their fans something to cheer about on Friday when they announced their open training camp practice dates.

In total, the team will hold 13 open camp practices, including one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and two joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It all kicks off on July 29 at IBM Performance Field in Atlanta.

Check out the full open practice schedule below.

Wednesday, August 24, 1 p.m. ET (Joint practice with Jags) - IBM Performance Field

Thursday, August 25, 1 p.m. ET (Joint practice with Jags) - IBM Performance Field

