One person was killed, and three others injured in a single vehicle rollover accident south of Fremont in Waushara County Saturday night. According to the State Patrol a Chevy Impala was heading north on State Highway 49 when it failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway. It left the roadway at County Highway I, rolled over, and came to rest in the tree line. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The three remaining occupants were taken to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The State Patrol and Waushara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 8 pm.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO