Oshkosh, WI

6/17/22 Todd Sharp Promoted To Sales Manager At Hometown Broadcasting

By bnelson
hometownbroadcasting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHometown Broadcasting announces Todd Sharp has been promoted to Sales Manager at WAUH “The Bug” 102.3fm, WISS 98.3fm and 1100am and WRPN “The “Wave” 93.1fm and 1600am. Todd brings a history of creativity and integrity to the position after years in the local...

hometownbroadcasting.com

radioplusinfo.com

6-21-22 adam stone announced as trust president of for national exchange bank and trust

Adam Stone was promoted to president of the Trust Division for National Exchange Bank & Trust on June 10, 2022. In his role, Stone will manage and oversee the Trust Division while maintaining and growing client investment portfolios. He will also establish new account relationships in both the trust and investment management areas. Stone was a part of the Trust Division when he joined the bank in 2003. In 2007, he moved into investment services where he focused on enhancing customer offering in partnership with Raymond James. In 2016, he was promoted to senior vice president within the National Exchange Bank investment services division where he oversaw the banks wealth management strategy. Stone is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), a designation from the American Bankers Association that demonstrates expertise in the trust and financial advisor field while recognizing the growing client relationship skills necessary to be a successful wealth manager. He is also a graduate of St. Mary’s Spring High School, the University of St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking in addition to holding several brokerage licenses. Stone plays an active role in the Fond du Lac community and represents National Exchange Bank through his current and past involvement on the Agnesian Foundation, YMCA, St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Moraine Park Foundation, Cedar Benevolent Community, and Children’s Museum boards as well as participation in other community organizations.
FOND DU LAC, WI
franchising.com

Cousins Subs® In Appleton, Wisconsin, Is Now A Corporate-owned Restaurant

The restaurant is located at 706 W. Northland Avenue, Appleton, WI 54914. June 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs® announced the restaurant in Appleton, Wis. is now a corporate-owned location. The restaurant was purchased from franchise partner Kim Seidler, who owned the location since January 2003. It is the 44th location owned by Cousins Submarines, Inc. of the brand’s nearly 100 restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farmers work to keep cows cool in the heat

APPLETON, Wis.— Mark Petersen milked in the heat Monday as temperatures hit the mid-90s to start the week. The Appleton farmer runs a small family dairy farm. He said his cows need to be cool when the weather gets this hot. “Cows tolerate cold so much better than heat...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Local Businesses Forced to Toss Inventory Due to Power Outages

FREEDOM, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Many business owners in Freedom had to throw away their food and buy all new product from the recent power outage. “All the perishable products, meat produce, deli, bakery, frozen, dairy are no good after they lapse their period of time,” said Freedom Foods Owner Larry Westenberg.
FREEDOM, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin 6-18-22: Elkhart Lake

John is joined by Kathleen Eickhoff from Elkhart Lake Tourism, and they discuss Elkhart Lake’s restaurant options, including small plates, wine, lakeside dining, and more. Plus, the two discuss Elkhart Lake’s big attraction: Road America.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

What’s safe to eat, what’s not after power outage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — With power restored to most people after the June 15 storms, you might be curious about what’s safe to eat and what’s not. “The idea is to have a thermometer at home. That’s the key portion,” said Liliana Ramirez Martinez. She’s a nutrition coordinator for FoodWIse.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-43 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin traffic seems to be back to normal on I-43 at Atkinson Drive, as seen off the 511 website. No reports of what the holdup was have been confirmed by local police. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released. Original:...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
Q985

Wisconsin Bank Robber Teaches You How to Get Caught, Bank Robbery 101

We can all learn a lot from this Wisconsin bank robber. Like how to get caught, how to get caught red handed, and how to get caught because your an idiot. WBAY. Not being a bank robber, I'm guessing having EVERY step of your plan figured out is probably a good thing. What are you going to wear to hide your identity, a weapon, your getaway vehicle.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

We’re Getting A Break In The Price At The Pump

NE WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) – Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.73/g today, according to GasBuddy. ‘s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.87/g higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Street vendor suffers freak accident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area street vendor suffered first- and second-degree burns at her biggest gig of the year. She shared her story exclusively with WISN 12 News in hopes of helping other small business owners stay safe during windy conditions. Vincenzia Zamora, 22, owns Kra-Z Cravings, a small business...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI

