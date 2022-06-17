6/17/22 Todd Sharp Promoted To Sales Manager At Hometown Broadcasting

Adam Stone was promoted to president of the Trust Division for National Exchange Bank & Trust on June 10, 2022. In his role, Stone will manage and oversee the Trust Division while maintaining and growing client investment portfolios. He will also establish new account relationships in both the trust and investment management areas. Stone was a part of the Trust Division when he joined the bank in 2003. In 2007, he moved into investment services where he focused on enhancing customer offering in partnership with Raymond James. In 2016, he was promoted to senior vice president within the National Exchange Bank investment services division where he oversaw the banks wealth management strategy. Stone is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), a designation from the American Bankers Association that demonstrates expertise in the trust and financial advisor field while recognizing the growing client relationship skills necessary to be a successful wealth manager. He is also a graduate of St. Mary’s Spring High School, the University of St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking in addition to holding several brokerage licenses. Stone plays an active role in the Fond du Lac community and represents National Exchange Bank through his current and past involvement on the Agnesian Foundation, YMCA, St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Moraine Park Foundation, Cedar Benevolent Community, and Children’s Museum boards as well as participation in other community organizations.

