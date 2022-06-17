ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image of $1.29 Arizona Iced Tea Can Sparks Outrage, Dread Over Economy

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A spokesperson for Arizona Iced Tea told Newsweek: "not to worry our price here is still...

Comments / 143

Paul The Wall
1d ago

Even $1.29 is less than everything else. 20 Oz Cokes are about $1.89 nowadays. I get Shasta Cola because it's only $.79

Darlene WW
1d ago

In my neck of the woods, the product is priced .99. If its $1.29 now, ...yeah that's nearly a 1/3 price increase. Too much. Generally speaking -- the prices of groceries is up at the same rate 29-33%.

Matt
19h ago

$2.39 for 12 ounce Mello Yellow. Thanks Useless Joe and the Democrats Democrats built this mess Trump Years were the good old days!

