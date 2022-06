A 46-year-old man has been taken into custody after he allegedly slammed his vehicle into a store selling Donald Trump merchandise in Easton, Massachusetts. Surveillance footage from Thursday shows a black sedan smashing through the front window of the store, New England For Trump on Washington Street in Easton, south of Boston. The entirety of the car entered the shop, nearly hitting an employee, who was uninjured. Shop owner Keith Lambert told WHDH that his first concern was to make sure nobody was hurt. “This is crazy. How does this even happen?” he said. Mr Lambert told the local...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO