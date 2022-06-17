ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Sanders dead: Emmy-nominated actor dies, aged 18

By Inga Parkel
 2 days ago

Tyler Sanders, best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Leo in the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City , has died. He was 18.

Sanders, who also guest-starred on Fox’s action series 9-1-1: Lone Star , died on Thursday (16 June) at his home in Los Angeles.

His death was confirmed to Deadline by his agent Pedro Tapia, but no further details were provided. His death is reportedly under investigation.

The young actor’s first TV credit was in JLW Academy , a 2015 sitcom. Shortly after, he featured in multiple short films, before taking the role of Young Jake Otto in one episode of Fear the Walking Dead .

In 2019, Sanders starred in Just Add Magic: Mystery City , a fantasy show about three step siblings who’ve become the new protectors of a magic cookbook.

His portrayal of Leo, one of the siblings, earned him a nomination at the 2021 Emmys for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children’s Programme.

He also appeared on an episode of 9-1-1: Long Star season three, the action show led by Rob Lowe about the only surviving firefighter of a Manhattan firehouse after 9/11.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

