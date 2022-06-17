ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Global

JUNE 11-17, 2022

From a wedding in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, to the devastation wrought by massive floods in and around Yellowstone National Park, to a visit by European leaders Kyiv , Ukraine , this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Daniel Derella and Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

This data could help put an end to America’s deadly mass shootings

Jillian Peterson and James Densley have really crunched the numbers.The academics have scrutinised data from 180 mass shootings within the United States and looked for pattens.They found that in 80 per cent of cases, the gunman – it is almost invariably a young man – had suffered and displayed the signs of some sort of personal crisis prior to the incident, and that almost all intended to lose their lives. Many had already contemplated suicide.One of the myths they debunked was that the shooters would be termed mentally ill by most definitions: psychosis, described as when people lost touch with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Stories of refugees on World Refugee Day

June 20 marks World Refugee Day, a day designated by the United Nations to commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of refugees around the world. "CBS Mornings" highlights the stories of three refugees, who share their stories on how they came to the U.S. and their message for all Americans.
SOCIETY
