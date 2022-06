A sweeping proposal from the National Right to Life Committee – the nation’s largest anti-abortion group – intends to serve as model legislation for states to adopt as the US Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could upend abortion protections across the country.The proposed legislation would not only criminalise abortion providers but people who help connect patients to care over the phone or on the internet, websites that offer abortion aid, or abortion fund groups that help pay for patients’ travel costs and hotel stays.National Right to Life suggests charging people or groups that “aid and...

