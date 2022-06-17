ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George ready to Kruis off into sunset after Barbarians swansong at Twickenham

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
 2 days ago

George Kruis admits his career swansong at Twickenham on Sunday could prove an emotional occasion.

The ex-England and Saracens lock will hang up his boots after a final run-out with the Barbarians against his former international team-mates.

At the age of just 32, Kruis has taken a decision to walk away from the game relatively early and focus on his business interests.

For someone capable of such a level-headed choice, the small matter of playing rugby for one last time is itself unlikely to bother him sentimentally.

Yet with a large group of family and friends in attendance, he concedes it could be a different story.

“I probably don’t have too many emotions as a person myself but having 80 or so friends or family watching I’m sure will be emotional,” said Kruis, a 2019 World Cup finalist who has spent the past two years with Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights.

“And I enjoy the fact that rugby can bring experiences to other people, or bring people out of the house.

“That side of it will be a little bit emotional but, in terms of playing a last game, I don’t think it should be too much.

A player would always want to play for the Barbarians and for it to be my last game will be quite nice.

George Kruis

“I’m loving it. It will be a nice memory. I’m pretty lucky to have had a good career and to have so many family and friends come in to watch my last game.

“A player would always want to play for the Barbarians and for it to be my last game will be quite nice.”

Kruis, who won 45 England caps, will now spend more time on his developing CBD and vitamin supplement company.

He has not closed the door completely on a return to the game but he feels it is very much the right time to move on.

“I’d never say never but this last year has been tough, trying really hard to focus on something outside of rugby as well as inside,” said Kruis, who will line up in the second row alongside his former Saracens team-mate Will Skelton, the Australian, in a side otherwise dominated by Grand Slam-winners France.

“Over a season you start to see the effects of trying to juggle a couple of things full-time.

“So, I’d never say never but I wouldn’t do it alongside anything else.”

Is England vs Barbarians on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international

England kick off the international rugby union summer with the traditional curtain-raiser against invitational side Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon.Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia - the home country of head coach Eddie Jones.Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié - mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year - and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad. England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: Latest updates and build-up to kick-off today“We have a good balance...
BBC

England 36-10 France: Amy Hardcastle and Georgia Roche claim two tries apiece

Tries: Dodds, Beevers, Hardcastle 2, Roche 2, Goldthorp Goals: Stanley 4. England women overcame France 36-10 in their final match before hosting the delayed World Cup this autumn. The hosts led 16-4 at the break with tries from Hollie Dodd, Caitlin Beevers and Amy Hardcastle, while Cristina Song-Puche responded for...
Daily Mail

England coach Shaun Wane warns his players they need to improve for this autumn's home World Cup despite a hard-fought win in warm-up match

Shaun Wane delivered a stark World Cup warning to his England players after they warmed up for this year’s rearranged tournament in winning fashion. Wane’s England face Samoa in their World Cup opener at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15 and this mid-season international was designed to give them a serious work-out.
SkySports

Eddie Jones 'not happy' with Barbarians mauling of England but stresses 'context' to defeat at Twickenham

Eddie Jones admitted he was not "happy" with England's performance in a record 52-21 defeat to a 14-man Barbarians side, but stressed "context" should be applied. A French-inspired Barbarians side shrugged off the loss of Will Skelton to a first-half red card to batter England 52-21 at Twickenham in the heaviest defeat of Jones' time in charge to date.
BBC

England captain Ben Stokes returns to Cockermouth Cricket Club

England cricket captain Ben Stokes went back to his roots with a visit to the club where he played from the age of 12. The World Cup winner met young players at Cockermouth Cricket Club in Cumbria, signing autographs and posing for photos. Saturday's visit came four days after he...
The Independent

Eddie Jones ‘pleased with intent’ from England despite heavy defeat to Barbarians

Eddie Jones played down the significance of a record 52-21 rout by the 14-man Barbarians even though it sent England crashing to the heaviest defeat of his reign.England fell to a third successive loss as Fabien Galthie’s high-quality side amassed eight tries in the non-cap international at Twickenham, despite having Will Skelton sent off in the 38th minute for a dangerous challenge.It was the first time the Barbarians had received a red card, yet their battalion of French stars made light work of opposition who were using the match to prepare for next month’s three-Test tour of Australia.“We approached the...
Daily Mail

Brad Fittler is accused of ‘complete panic’ and ‘making his mind up five minutes after Game 1’ after making huge changes to Blues Origin team

Brad Fittler has been slammed for making his team selection for Origin II out 'complete panic' after a drastic overhaul of the New South Wales squad. The Blues lost the series opener 16-10 at Accor Stadium in Sydney on June 8 and Fittler made wholesale changes to the squad that will take on Queensland in Game 2 in six days.
The Guardian

England bowler Katherine Brunt retires from Test cricket after 18-year career

Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from Test cricket, with the England seamer planning to “prioritise white-ball cricket” for the remainder of her career. The 36-year-old is England Women’s third highest wicket-taker with 51 dismissals in 14 Tests at a supreme average of 21.52. Brunt will continue to be available for one-day internationals and Twenty20s after making the “heartbreaking” decision to end her red-ball career after 18 years.
The Independent

