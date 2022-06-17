ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil police: Remains found those of British journalist

Federal police said Friday that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips .

The remains of two people were found Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41.

He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains.

Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips' remains in a statement. They still have not identified Pereira’s remains.

The discovery ended more than a week of searching for the missing pair.

