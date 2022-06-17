ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, WI

22-year-old goes under swimming with child — and doesn’t resurface, Wisconsin cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
 2 days ago

A 22-year-old man and a 5-year-old child were swimming in a Wisconsin lake when the adult went underwater , authorities said.

That was the last time he was seen alive.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to Silver Lake at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, to help other first responders find the swimmer, according to a news release.

Authorities learned the pair had jumped from a boat into the lake for a swim before the man began drowning. After Philip Shwaiko, of Kenosha, went under, the 5-year-old child was pulled from the lake by another boat.

Divers tried finding the missing man, officials said, but at about 2:40 p.m., operations moved from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Shwaiko’s body was found about 25 feet under water and pulled from the lake at 7:10 p.m. that evening, according to the news release.

Shwaiko was not wearing a flotation device at the time of his death, authorities said, but the 5-year-old child was wearing one.

Authorities have not said if they were related or how they might have known each other.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 262-605-5100.

Silver Lake is about 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

nbc15.com

14-year-old boy found dead at Nature’s Villa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy was found dead after his body was recovered from a pond at Nature’s Villa in the Town of Sullivan Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that on Saturday evening, the Sherriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa that stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and couldn’t be located.
SULLIVAN, WI
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
