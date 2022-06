The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday, June 23rd, and the Orlando Magic will be kicking things off with the No. 1 overall pick. In a draft class that lacks a clear-cut, consensus top pick like Cade Cunningham or Zion Williamson, there’s been far greater room for speculation about who will go No. 1 overall. Much of the focus has been spent on Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.

