Florida State

The FDA authorizes Covid-19 vaccines for kids under five

By Jamie Wilde
morningbrew.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA authorized two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for kids under five yesterday—a year and a half after vaccines were approved for adults 16+. Big picture: Although kids are less likely to have a severe case of Covid-19 than adults, it’s still...

www.morningbrew.com

Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

On vaccines for kids, Florida's DeSantis makes a bizarre call

UPDATE (June 17, 2022 1:24 p.m. ET): This story has been updated to reflect Florida's partial reversal on ordering Covid vaccine doses for children. A few months into the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thought it’d be a good idea to order a million doses of hydroxychloroquine. The Republican governor either didn’t know or didn’t care that the medication was ineffective against Covid-19, and medical professionals throughout the state had no interest in the drug that was irrelevant to the public health crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

COVID-19 vaccine timing, side effects and efficacy for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration issued three new authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, paving the way for those younger than 5 years old to receive their first round of shots. The FDA authorized Pfizer shots for children between 6 months and 4 years old, and Moderna shots for children...
KIDS
CNET

CDC Recommends COVID Vaccines for Kids as Young as 6 Months Old

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday recommended Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID vaccines for all children 6 months through 5 years of age. Earlier in the day, science advisers to...
KIDS
The Independent

Dr Fauci pushes back against ‘absurd’ claims on booster shots

A Republican senator's claims regarding the efficacy of booster vaccines in children are "absurd", US chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has said.In May the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reccomended booster vaccines for children aged 5-11.Rand Paul, the senator for Kentucky, said that there was not enough proof from the government for booster vaccines to be given to children.Dismissing Mr Paul's claims, Dr. Fauci said that the use of boosters had a “clear cut clinical effect”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceEyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in ArizonaBoris Johnson considering not replacing ethics adviser after Lord Geidt quits
U.S. POLITICS
contagionlive.com

CDC Panel Recommends mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines in Children 6 Months Through 5 years of Age

The CDC director endorsed the vote, and vaccines could be available to this young pediatric population by later this week. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend that both the mRNA vaccines (BioNTech or Moderna) be authorized for use in children 6 months through 5 years of age.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS

