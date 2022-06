The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Kentucky has awarded $250,000 to Graves County for new houses, home repairs, and counseling support. United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Chief Executive Officer Betsy Burkeen presented the funds to the Mayfield Rotary Foundation at Monday's Rotary Club annual officer installation dinner. The Foundation will use the grant award to benefit families affected by the December 10 tornadoes through Homes and Hope for Kentucky and Recover Mayfield-Graves.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO