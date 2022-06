Statement from the City of Port St. Lucie regarding Waste Pro’s Notice of Intent to Appeal. Earlier this month, a Judge ordered Waste Pro to make its best efforts to comply with its contractual obligations to the City and its residents. The ruling was clear: Waste Pro, to the best of its ability, should do the job it has contractually agreed and is being paid to do.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO