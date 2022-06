The UC Celebration starts bright and early with the One Mile Fun Run starting at 7:45am, followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 8:00am. But our volunteers will be there even earlier as day of registration and bib collection starts at 6:30am! (Bibs can be picked up the evening of Sunday, July 3 from 5:00-7:00p at the Standley Rec Center.) You can register in advance at uccelebration.com. Registration fees are $20 per person for both the Fun Run and the 5K.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO