According to authorities, a biker collided with a pedestrian in St. Paul on Wednesday night, killing both men. Around 10:10 p.m., a 911 caller reported an accident along the Mississippi River in Dayton’s Bluff. Officers were dispatched to Warner Road, which is located approximately a half-mile east of the U.S. 52 bridge. The males were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO