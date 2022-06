TOPEKA — Joellen Schmidt has spent much of her life dedicated to helping those in need when they need it most. Alongside her husband, Jerald, she raised seven children, welcomed 25 foreign exchange students into her home and helped 50 foster care children in need of a temporary place to stay. She worked as a teacher in Caldwell, inspiring many students en route to induction into the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO