Oakdale, MN

Oakdale Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Health Care Insurance Fraud Scheme

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn federal court, an Oakdale man was found guilty of his involvement in a multi-million dollar insurance fraud conspiracy. Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor, 38, pled guilty to one count of mail fraud...

