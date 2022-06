10-9-8-7 In this wide open, one-turn maiden $12,500 claiming event for state-bred fillies and mares, #10 Freya’s Blessing (15-1) gets favorable outside draw and gets the nod for genuine upset in the Saturday night opener for trainer Jean Rofe. #9 Warriorinthehouse (9-2) also draws well following good third-place effort last out for owner-trainer Natasha Aylor. #8 Taptap (5-1) has been third in each of last two tries against maiden claimers and could forge mild upset here. #7 Lil Sassy Girl (4-1) exits maiden special weight company after three tries and would not be a shocker in this spot for owner-trainer Tim Collins.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO