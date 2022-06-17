ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lost Minnesota Teen Found With BAC Over Legal Limit While Trespassing In Central PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjPuL_0gEPKOfk00
Northern Lancaster County Regional police department vehicle Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional police department

A 17-year-old from Minnesota has been hospitalized after they were found drunk in an unlocked car in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The teen was spotted by Northern Lancaster County Regional police while they were investigating trespassing in progress.

The young man was found asleep in the back seat of the unlocked car, according to the release.

“It was determined the child had a BAC of .111 percent and was lost since he was visiting a relative in the area and became disoriented due to his intoxicated state,” police say. “The child was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation and care.”

It is unknown if the teen’s relative was located.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
PennLive.com

2 teens killed in Lancaster County crash: police

Update: 15-year-old was driving car before crash killed 2, injured 1: police. One of the two teenagers killed Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Lancaster County has been identified. Roxanne Wilson, 15, of Mohnton, Berks County, and a 16-year-old female passenger from East Earl Township were pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gun, two magazines discovered after high-speed chase and crash

Williamsport, Pa. — The passenger in a car involved in a high-speed chase was taken into custody after police officers located a Glock 26 firearm and two 9mm magazines for the weapon. After the discovery, officers informed Taiyanna Shajay Lopez, 18, of Philadelphia she was going to be taken into custody. According to an affidavit, Lopez was involved in a high-speed crash on June 12 near the Market Street Bridge Exit off I-180. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Social media argument turns physical in Lancaster County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A social media argument turned into a physical altercation and led to the arrest of two Lancaster County individuals on Friday, June 10 in Upper Allen Township. According to the Upper Allen Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

1 injured in York County nightclub shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police is investigating a shooting outside a York County nightclub that sent one person to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday. Police were dispatched to Banana Max on the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard around 1:44 a.m. and found a man...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Pennsylvania#Bac#Trespassing#Ems
Eye On Annapolis

Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Brandishing Gun on I-97

Maryland State Police arrested a Pennsylvania man for brandishing a stolen firearm in an alleged road rage incident that occurred yesterday in Anne Arundel County. The accused is identified as Decoste Albes, Jr., 21, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania. Albes is charged with first degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and other related handgun charges. He was processed at the Glen Burnie Barrack and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Coroner called to Cumberland County motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The coroner’s office has responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on PA 114 in Cumberland County. According to Cumberland County dispatch, the crash involving a motorcycle happened just before 8 p.m. 511PA shows the crash happened westbound between Woods Drive and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Camden Dad Killed In Shooting

A 37-year-old dad was killed in a Camden shooting over the weekend, authorities said. Charles Copling, III was found with gunshot wounds just before midnight on the 1200 block of Decatur Street Friday, June 17, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Officers transported him to Cooper University Hospital, where...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WGAL

Missing Manheim Township woman found safe in York

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE FROM MANHEIM TOWNSHIP POLICE. The previously reported missing person, Flowers, has been found safely in York city. Arraignments are being made with family for her to return home. Police in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, are looking for a missing woman. Police released the following...
MANHEIM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man With Loaded 9MM Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on June 11 at approximately 7:11 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 2200 block of North Washington Street when they observed an occupied vehicle parked directly in front of a fire hydrant. Police made contact with the operator, 19-year-old Zyaire Benson. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Benson was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Employees injured during armed Ephrata robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Employees at an Ephrata Dollar Tree store were injured during an armed robbery on Saturday night. Police responded to the 300 block of North Reading Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported man with a gun inside the store. Officers arrived to find the man had already fled with cash through the back service door.
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Juvenile shot and killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police said a juvenile was shot and killed on Saturday in Harrisburg. Police responded to a call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. It happened on the first block of North 16th Street. Police said officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Possible Fatal Crash Reported In Carroll County

A possible fatal crash was reported overnight in Carroll County. Unconfirmed reports say the incident occurred on the 2400 block of Manchester Road sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19. State police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
296K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy