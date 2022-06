Michael James Scarselli, born April 6, 1955, entered into eternal life June 12, 2022. Michael was the son of Laurina and Joseph Scarselli of Raton, NM. He attended St Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Raton High School in 1973. He attended UNM in. Albuquerque, NM where he studied...

