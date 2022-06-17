ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save $200 on LG's amazing UltraWide 38-inch curved monitor

By John Levite
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

The LG 38WN95C-W UltraWide 38-inch curved monitor normally sells for around $1,600. It has only started dropping from that price in the new year, and it recently hit an all-time low of $1,399.99 at Walmart . That's $200 off the price of a display that is loaded with features, and you can also find it close to that price at Amazon . This could be your new one-and-only monitor with all that it has built in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB2Yz_0gEPJy2l00

LG 38-inch curved monitor $1,600 $1,399.99 at Walmart

This beautiful curved display includes a pixel resolution of 3840 x 1600 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses LG's Nano IPS panel for vibrant colors and includes AMD and Nvidia adaptive sync. View Deal

We have talked a lot about this monitor in the past. Our review from Daniel Rubino gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it "a top-tier 38-inch curved ultrawide that will satisfy anyone who needs color accuracy for work, but also a high-refresh-rate for gaming."

It is absolutely one of our favorite UltraWide monitors, and we even recommend it as a great external monitor for your laptop . It just has so much going for it, including automatic adjusting brightness, an anti-reflective layer on the display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and more.

The specifications include a pixel resolution of 3840 x 1600, that 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It does it all on a Nano IPS display that has amazing color accuracy and a curve for ultimate immersion. Plus, with support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync you can get a smooth experience no matter what graphics card is powering your machine.

Other features include a Thunderbolt 3 USB hub, which makes it great for connecting a laptop or other machine, VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard for vibrant image quality, and even the ability to forego the stand and hook the display up to an arm or wall mount.

