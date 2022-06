There has been no time away from the rink for Evan Rodrigues ever since he and his wife, Christina, added two hockey-loving little boys to their family. The couple - who met in college at Boston University - welcomed their first son, Grayson, on Oct. 28, 2018. He was born in Buffalo, where the new father at the time was playing for the Buffalo Sabres. A little over a year later, Rodrigues was traded to Pittsburgh, so the Rodrigues family had to relocate to a new city in the midst of raising their 1-year-old.

