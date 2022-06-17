ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Swimming worlds packs star power, intrigue despite absences

By CIARÁN FAHEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdFkq_0gEPINrR00
1 of 4

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — When the world swimming championships start in Budapest on Saturday, a host of top stars won’t be there.

Scheduling irregularities caused by the coronavirus pandemic, infections, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fitness concerns and injuries are forcing many Olympic champions to skip the rescheduled event.

Ariarne Titmus will not be there to continue her rivalry with American Katie Ledecky, nor will compatriots Kyle Chalmers or Emma McKeon compete as all three are among the Australian swimmers focusing instead on the Commonwealth Games, which begin on July 28 in Birmingham, England.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be absent as they are banned from all international events following the invasion of Ukraine. Olympic backstroke champion Evgeny Rylov was also handed a nine-month ban from all competition for appearing at a pro-war rally in Moscow.

English breaststroke star Adam Peaty is out after breaking his right foot in May.

Scottish Olympic champ Duncan Scott withdrew due to training problems following his COVID-19 infection, and several others – including Venezuela’s Alfonso Mestre, Italy’s Leonardo Deplano and South Africa’s Pieter Coetze – are out after late positive tests.

Olympic champions Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia and Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa are also missing from the list of swimmers confirmed at the worlds from Saturday through July 3.

The list of absent athletes was not quite what FINA, world swimming’s governing body, meant in February when it announced the “extraordinary” event in Budapest.

Rather, it was referring to the fact that the original 19th version of the event due to take place in Fukuoka, Japan, was twice put back. The first time was last year to avoid clashing with the postponed Tokyo Olympics, then it was postponed again in May due to the impact of the pandemic, which would have left a four-year gap since the last worlds.

But Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán offered to hold it again in the 2017 host city. Budapest is also slated to host the worlds in 2027. The championships are usually held every two years, but now they’re scheduled for four consecutive years.

Despite the absences, there will still be plenty of star power on show.

Ledecky will hope to reclaim her world record in the 400 freestyle from Titmus on Saturday after the Australian shaved 0.06 seconds off Ledecky’s mark from the 2016 Olympics.

Ledecky can also win a fifth consecutive world title in the 1500 on Monday.

U.S. teammate Caeleb Dressel is going for his third consecutive world titles in the 50, 100 free and 100 butterfly.

Sarah Sjöström and Lilly King also bring star pedigree, while Hungarians Katinka Hosszú and Kristóf Milák will raise the decibel level at the 5,000-capacity Duna Arena. There are no coronavirus restrictions for spectators, though FINA says they will be “encouraged to show support by clapping instead of cheering or chanting.”

Three-time Olympic champion Hosszú will be competing in her eighth worlds and it could be her last.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Phil Salt: England batter credits T20 travels for giving him a World Cup chance

Venue: VRA ground, Amstelveen, Netherlands Date: Sunday 19 June Time: 10:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England batter Phil Salt says his globetrotting franchise experiences have helped put him in the conversation for a World Cup spot next year. Salt...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Viktor Orbán
Person
Kyle Chalmers
Person
Katinka Hosszú
The Associated Press

World swimming adopts new policy for transgender athletes

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has adopted new rules for transgender athletes, only permitting swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of the new “gender inclusion policy” at the organization’s extraordinary general congress on...
SOCIETY
BBC

Watch Wimbledon qualifying live on the BBC

The week before Wimbledon heralds the start of qualifying, as players old and new attempt to enter the SW19 main draw. Last year, Katie Swan was the only Briton to come through the three rounds of qualifying to secure one of 16 places available in each of the main draws.
BBC
markerzone.com

NHL, ARIZONA COYOTES REPORTEDLY WORKING TOWARDS HOSTING A GAME IN MEXICO

The National Hockey League has hosted games in countries other than the United States and Canada dating back to 1938 when the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings played nine games in England and France. Since then, the NHL has made stops in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Czechia,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#American#Australian#Russian#Belarusian#English#Scottish Olympic
BBC

Eurovision: UK in talks to host 2023 contest instead of Ukraine

The BBC is in talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK - not Ukraine. The show's organisers decided, after a "full assessment and feasibility study", that the event cannot be held in the winning country, Ukraine. This is due...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Annecy Prizes: ‘Little Nicholas,’ ‘No Dogs or Italians Allowed’ Win Big at Animation Fest

Click here to read the full article. “Little Nicholas – Happy As Can Be” scooped this year’s Annecy Animation Festival’s top Cristal Award for best feature, an award which can form a springboard for Oscar nomination, as was the case with “Flee” last year, or “I Want My Body” in 2019. The biggest winners at Annecy this year, however, was the Festival itself, animation at large and, when it came to movie prizes, France in particular. ‘Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be’: Annecy Cristal, Best Feature Directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Amandine Fredon, Annecy’s feature winner is classic French animated feature fare...
COMICS
ESPN

England defender Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona on two-year deal

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, the Spanish club said on Saturday. Bronze, the FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year for 2020, has signed a two-year contract. She has Champions League winning pedigree having won the competition three times in a row with Lyon.
FIFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1994 to 2026: The American World Cup host cities and venues, then and now

In 2026, the World Cup returns to the United States for the first time in 32 years. For many reasons, 2026 will be much different. For starters, the U.S. is now a co-host along with Mexico and Canada instead of hosting the tournament on its own. The event will also feature twice as many teams. The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 teams, while the 1994 World Cup was the last with 24. And of course, the host cities and venues will be different as well. Only five cities that hosted games in 1994 will also host in 2026. And...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

949K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy