Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson...greatbendpost.com
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0