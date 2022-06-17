ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas woman accused of reckless 2nd degree murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. Officers found one victim identified...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Kansas man dies after Jeep, motorcycle crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Sunday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Jeep Renegade driven by Eric Lee Karpierz, 19, Lansing, was eastbound in 18000 Block Eisenhower Road five and and one half miles west of Lansing. The Jeep...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One person dead, another arrested after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of SE Branner Street in regards to a shooting on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday June 18. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. After […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man. Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis. He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Crime Care Unit
KCTV 5

Infrared technology assists Lawrence police after train derailed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- There were no serious injuries following a train derailment near Lawrence on Friday night -- thanks in no small part to infrared technology. The Lawrence Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) team assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific in the cleanup.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Man dies after car wreck involving light pole

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man has died after a single-vehicle collision at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue. First responders were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers discovered a vehicle had collided with a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection. Authorities say...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Drone helps Lenexa police capture burglar on Friday

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says they used a drone to help them capture a burglar on Friday morning. They say resident went out to her garage and found a burglar inside, gathering things to steal. He then ran out of the garage and away from the house.
LENEXA, KS
KSNT News

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcycle and car collided on Highway 40 and left both occupants of the motorcycle dead on Friday night. The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. When the motorcycle was heading westbound, the driver lost control, overturned and hit a car going east on US40 near Southeast Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

5 rushed to hospital following crash southwest of Clinton Lake

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to a Douglas Co. hospital on Friday evening after a 2-vehicle accident southwest of Clinton Lake. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, deputies closed the intersection of E 251 and N 851 Diagonal Rd. southwest of Clinton Lake following a 2-vehicle injury accident.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Cleanup underway after massive Kansas train derailment

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Authorities and railroad officials are investigating a massive train derailment in Douglas County. Just after 5p.m. Friday, coal cars detached from an engine on Union Pacific tracks at North 1900 Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's office. “Using infrared technology, the Lawrence Police Department's UAV team was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy