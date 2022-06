CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Tom Sox grab another win on the road against the Waynesboro Generals to extend their win streak to six. The Tom Sox scored four runs in the sixth to jump to a 4-2 lead over the Generals. Another two runs were added in the top of the seventh to extend the lead to four. The Generals put one more on the board in the bottom of the seventh but from there it was all the Tom Sox who added three more runs to win 8-4.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO