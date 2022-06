Police arrest ‘Rock Burglar’ after attempting to break into another local business (See Video of Arrest)

A FEDERAL INDICTMENT, UNSEALED THIS WEEK, HAS CHARGED A MAURY COUNTY MAN WITH DRUG DISTRIBUTION AND FIREARMS CHARGES. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, ROY GENE NICHOLSON, III, 26, WAS INDICTED BY A FEDERAL GRAND JURY LAST MONTH AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME. NICHOLSON WAS ARRESTED ON JUNE 15 BY THE UNITED STATES MARSHALS SERVICE AND IS CURRENTLY IN FEDERAL CUSTODY. THE CHARGES STEM FROM AN INCIDENT ON APRIL 24TH, WHERE NICHOLSON WAS STOPPED ON I-65 IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY BY AN OFFICER WITH THE FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT. ACCORDING TO THE INDICTMENT, WHEN THE OFFICER APPROACHED THE CAR, HE OBSERVED A PISTOL ON THE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT AND SMELLED AN ODOR OF MARIJUANA COMING FROM THE VEHICLE. THE OFFICER ATTEMPTED TO DETAIN NICHOLSON AND A PHYSICAL STRUGGLE ENSUED. NICHOLSON WAS ABLE TO RE-ENTER HIS VEHICLE AND AS TWO OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO REMOVE HIM FROM THE CAR, AT WHICH TIME NICHOLSON ACCELERATTED, DRAGGING BOTH OFFICERS FOR A DISTANCE AND KNOCKING THEM TO THE GROUND.THE LEGS OF ONE OFFICER WERE RUN OVER BY THE VEHICLE AS IT SPED AWAY.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO