Public Safety

2 men charged with federal hate crime after allegedly attacking Black man with ax

 2 days ago
DUNNELON, Fla. (TCD) -- Two men have been charged with a federal hate crime after allegedly attacking a Black man while shouting racial slurs.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, on Friday, June 17, a federal grand jury charged 55-year-old Roy Lashley and 52-year-old Robert Lashley for the crime, which took place in November 2021.

The victim heard a man call him racial slurs from the parking lot as he walked away from a Family Dollar Store located at 9581 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., WTVT-TV reports.

Robert allegedly started punching the victim and hit him numerous times while he was on the ground. Roy, the other suspect, reportedly came over and hit the victim with an ax handle.

According to WTVT, after a brief struggle with authorities, Roy was initially charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting a law enforcement officer. Robert was reportedly charged with battery.

The victim told authorities he did not know the suspects, WTVT reports.

In their news release, the Department of Justice stated, "The defendants, aiding and abetting one another, willfully caused bodily injury to the victim, a Black man, because of his actual and perceived race."

The defendants each face a maximum prison term of 10 years along with three years of mandatory supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

