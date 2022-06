How Mow will he go is back! This Summer Ol’ Red 99-5 is giving you a chance to win a new zero turn mower. Once again, the T-man will be jumping on a brand new zero turn mower and heading down the highway until it runs out of gas. Your job is to guess how far he will make it. Tell us how far you think the 42-inch riding lawn mower will go down the highway before it runs out of gas. The closest guess to the nearest tenth of a mile wins the brand-new Hustler Raptor Zero Turn mower from Premiere Mower in Beatrice.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO