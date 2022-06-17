ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Coast Guard Traverse City Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

By Josh Monroe
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

Community leaders, family and friends checked in with the U.S. Coast Guard Friday in Traverse City for a very formal military affair.

The change in command is a long-standing tradition, and a time to say goodbye to the current commander and welcome in a new leader.

This year’s ceremony brought about an extra layer of pomp and circumstance, as outgoing Commanding Officer Christopher Wright is also retiring. “For us to do the missions that we do on a daily basis, and have no loss of life, and save lives is a blessing:”

The “Change of Command” is a ritual at Coast Guard Stations everywhere, and the time has come again for the Change of Command Ceremony in Traverse City. As Commander Wright is leaving his post, Commander Andrew Schanno steps in to take command of the air station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie2MX_0gEP9aqq00
Cmdr. Christopher Wright (USCG Ret.)

Commander Wright says, “When I came here as a C.O. last year I said that this is a gem and that the community loves to support the coast guard. And I found it to be true.” Commander Schanno says, “It’s just so humbling to see everybody here, to be here with us and to root us on. And then there’s a lot of responsibility there, looking at everybody from the air station that I’m responsible for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KiydR_0gEP9aqq00
Cmdr. Andrew Schanno

Normally the change of command ceremony is a biennial event: done once every two years at Air Station Traverse City (In the modern era, the Commanding Officer normally holds the position for two years – but this appears to be the ninth time in Air Station Traverse City’s 77 years [since 1945] where the commander has served less than a full two years). But with the retirement of Commander Wright, the Coast Guard is bringing in a new commander one year early. Schanno says the “number one goal for the Traverse City station is that we stay healthy as a family, continue to do our job and continue to be able to be here to help and support our friends and neighbors throughout Northern Michigan and the Great Lakes.”

It’s not his first time here. Commander Schanno served here as the Aviation Engineering Officer in Traverse City from 2017 to 2020. “I was lucky enough to win the lottery and get to come back to Traverse City,” he says, after serving a one year stint in Alaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJ81X_0gEP9aqq00

In his farewell speech, Commander Wright spoke to the community, Commander Schanno, and the men and women of Air Station Traverse City. “Thank you for holding the line. Thank you for standing the watch and it’s going to be amazing to see what air station Traverse City does under the command of Commander Schanno.”

Commander Wright says he will sail the Mediterranean with his family this summer, before retiring to Texas. Commander Schanno’s work has already started in Traverse City.

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
State
Alaska State
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Lilac & Lemon Brings Vintage Finds to Gaylord

Lilac & Lemon celebrated its first anniversary in Gaylord last month. They’re located on Main Street, in the Alpine Executive Center. After more than 40 years of calling Gaylord home, owner Jeanne Jones considers herself native. They have everything from custom, hand-painted furniture to hand crafted products and décor....
GAYLORD, MI
traverseticker.com

Peninsula Township Updates: Pelizzari Expansion, New Supervisor, Winery Lawsuit Appeal

Peninsula Township committed $200,000 this week toward the purchase of a 15-acre parcel near Pelizzari Natural Area – the first step in a process township leaders hope will lead toward acquiring more surrounding property, eventually doubling the park’s size and protecting Pelizzari from encroaching development. Township trustees this week also appointed a new supervisor after long-time Supervisor Rob Manigold resigned for health reasons and voted to appeal a recent court ruling favoring the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Change Of Command#The Command#The U S Coast Guard#Coast Guard Stations
9&10 News

First USO Center in Michigan Opens at Camp Grayling

Officials at Camp Grayling are celebrating after cutting the ribbon on the first USO Center in Michigan. The United Service Organization (USO) has centers across the nation. The center’s provide service members a place to connect and relax. Camp Grayling Post Commander Colonel Scott Meyers says he’s excited it’s officially open.
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Commissions on Aging Available to Help Seniors Beat the Heat

Thursday was a little cooler than the day before, but another hot day calls for a reminder to check on those who are vulnerable in the heat. With temperatures still in the 80’s, and a forecast calling for 90 degrees again next week, it’s a reminder that summer is just getting started. That’s why the Commission on Aging in Grand Traverse County is reminding people to check on vulnerable senior citizens.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Moomers creates official ice cream flavor for Michigan’s National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – The National Cherry Festival is coming to Traverse City and now it has an official ice cream. Festival organizers announced Thursday that it is partnering with Traverse City-based Moomer’s Ice Cream to create Cherry Traffic Jam, a hard-packed ice cream flavor developed specifically for the annual summer celebration of all things cherries.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

People Cooling Down After Power Outage in Roscommon Area

People in the Roscommon area are cooling off Wednesday night after a power outage in the afternoon, during the hottest part of a very hot day. The outage happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasted nearly four hours for some. One resident in Roscommon County says he and his wife were at a pizza place on the south side of Higgins Lake when the power went out. Sara Patti was out delivering papers Wednesday afternoon. She says she noticed a lot of small businesses in town closed early due to the outage.
ROSCOMMON, MI
9&10 News

Leelanau Deputies Save Each Other Using Naloxone

Two sheriff’s deputies were forced to use a life-saving drug on each other after being exposed to fentanyl. The Leelanau County deputies were talking with the owner of an abandoned vehicle who had returned to her car. The sheriff says the deputies found weapons and had reasons to believe the woman was also in possession of drugs.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy