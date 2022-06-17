ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Amateur boxer qualifies for regional event, hopes to build sport in Montana

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE, Mont. -- An aspiring amateur boxer in Butte has been...

96.7 KISS FM

7 Places In Montana Aren’t Great For A Bachelor Party

We all love to party, but you have to make sure you have the best time with the people that will be around you. I have been lucky enough to have been invited to a few bachelor parties in my life so far, and if there is one thing you should make sure to pick a location that is perfect for the whole group.
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. 390 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANACONDA, BELL CROSSING, BLOSSBURG,. BROCK CREEK, CRACKERVILLE, CRESTON, DEER LODGE, ELLISTON,. EVERGREEN, FINN, FISHTRAP, FLORENCE,...
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Black Pioneers in Montana: The Stories You Didn’t Hear in School

June 19th we celebrate "Juneteenth" when African-Americans learned of their emancipation. I feel like many Montanans are painfully unaware of the history of black pioneers that came to our own state. Sure, you're probably familiar with Mary Fields, aka "Stagecoach Mary" who lived in the Cascade area from the 1890s to 1914 and was a strong woman who feared no man, but there are so many more.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

2022 likely to join Montana’s worst floods

Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week. The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana community efforts for flood-impacted areas

After the devastating floods in south-central Montana over the past several days, the city of Billings is helping out the areas affected most by flooding. The Billings Chamber of Commerce provided several ways others can help:. Family Service is collecting cash donations to help individuals that lost so much during...
BILLINGS, MT
nbcrightnow.com

Missoula emergency management teams predict fast, rising river levels

MISSOULA, Mont. - With flooding impacting river levels across Montana, especially with warm temperatures moving in and some of us looking to cool off. Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck shares, that for us here in western Montana, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are running very high right now with flooding waters coming in from Deer Lodge, with warm temperatures potentially adding to those water levels.
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 6/18/22

Looking to do some fishing this weekend? Why not? It is FREE fishing weekend here in Montana/ Ge tout there and rip some lips. Hear all of our latest reports from our correspondents around the state.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Governor Hears from Locals in Gardiner After Flood

"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley. The governor...
GARDINER, MT
mtpr.org

Montana Folk Festival is back in 2022 with new and familiar performers, events

The Montana Folk Festival is back in-person this year. Lauren Korn sits down with George Everett, Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, to talk about anticipated performances and events. The Montana Folk Festival is one of the Northwest’s Largest FREE outdoor music festival—one that features performances and demonstrations by over...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FAIRVIEW, GLENDIVE, RICHEY, SIDNEY,. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY. WIBAUX. THIS...
GLASGOW, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Bald Eagle Steals Dad’s Trout and Strips His Line

Father's day is approaching this weekend. What better time to get outside and do a little bonding than to take the "Ol'Man" fishing? I have fond memories of fishing with my Dad on Father's day. The weather is usually perfect, and the fish are usually biting. Just be aware of some snags.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Mai Wah: Remembering the legacy of Chinese immigrants in Montana

The Mai Wah Noodle House and the Wah Chong Mercantile on West Mercury Street in Butte. To the building's right is "China Alley," a thoroughfare for the city's Chinese population. At least one person was killed there (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The Mai Wah Noodles and...
BUTTE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Hunters: Leap on Leftover Licenses Starting Monday

It will take some online submissions. Maybe not your favorite, but it could be worth the effort. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for some of their surplus licenses for deer and elk will begin this Monday, June 20 and continue through . More will be made available for other species starting August 9. Hopefully a system that was enacted two years will make this an easier process to at least get in the drawings.
MONTANA STATE

