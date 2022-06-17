ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Eagles

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles 2022 regular season NFL schedule was revealed back in May and the team is set up to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency, and then on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver A.J. Browns from the Titans via a trade.

The schedule is favorable despite the fact that the Eagles will face four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, along with the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.

The divisional opponents are set and Philadelphia will face off against the NFC North and the AFC South as part of the rotation of games.

Last offseason, we predicted a 10-7 finish, and if not for Nick Sirianni benching his starters in the season finale, we would have prevailed.

With a much-improved roster and star power on defense, we’re predicting a 12-5 finish to the regular season.

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/11 · 1:00 PM EDT AT Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit keeps this matchup close because Philadelphia is looking ahead to Week 2 on MNF.

Win 1-0

WEEK 2 · Mon 09/19 · 8:30 PM EDT Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson is heading to the Linc and the matchup has all the feels of a Vikings early season upset, but Philadelphia has added James Bradberry, Haason Reddick, and Nakobe Dean on defense.

All three players have huge impacts on an Eagles’ close win.

Win 2-0

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/25 · 1:00 PM EDT AT Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz is going to get a win against the Eagles during his revenge tour, but it won’t at home in Week 3.

Win 3-0

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/02 · 1:00 PM EDT Jacksonville Jaguars

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Jaguars are an underrated team with a head coach looking to prove a point to his former bosses on the road.

Philadelphia cools off after a hot start, and Jacksonville puts the league on notice at Lincoln Financial Field, giving sports radio in the city a buzz to enjoy.

Loss 3-1

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/09 · 4:25 PM EDT AT Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals start every season off fast and they’ll pull off the upset at home over the Eagles without DeAndre Hopkins.

Loss 3-2

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/16 · 8:20 PM EDT Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A changing of the guard is coming in the NFC East and it’ll happen on Sunday Night Football, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles thump the Cowboys at home.

Win 4-2

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/30 · 1:00 PM EDT Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Steelers are in a short-term rebuild and now is a good time to establish some in-state dominance.

Win 5-2

WEEK 9 · Thu 11/03 · 8:15 PM EDT AT Houston Texans Amazon Prime Video

The Texans get Philadelphia on a short week with their toughest stretch of games still to come. Davis Mills tests the Eagles, but Jalen Hurts pulls it out at home in front of his family.

Win 6-2

WEEK 10 · Mon 11/14 · 8:15 PM EST Washington Commanders

The Eagles are good for one ugly loss per year and Carson Wentz’s homecoming is the spot for a bit of humble pie on Monday Night Football.

Wentz reverses the trend and responds to the frantic Philly crowd in a huge win for the Commanders.

Loss 6-3

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/20 · 1:00 PM EST AT Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon and Nick Sirianni return to the place where it all started, as Jonathan Taylor and the Colts look to spoil the Indianapolis homecoming.

Philadelphia falls on the road with the Packers looming.

Loss 6-4

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/27 · 8:20 PM EST Green Bay Packers

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles fare well against Aaron Rodgers when they meet and 2022 is no different as Darius Slay and James Bradberry lock up the Green Bay pass catchers.

Week 12 is a coming-out party for Jordan Davis as Aaron Jones is held to less than 40-yards rushing.

Win 7-4

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/04 · 1:00 PM EST Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Revenge tours are all the rage and A.J. Brown will welcome his former team to Lincoln Financial Field.

Brown shines, Jalen Hurts is spectacular and Treylon Burks struggles as the Eagles win going away.

Win 8-4

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/11 · 1:00 PM EST AT New York Giants

Teams looking to make deep playoff runs don’t lose to rebuilding squads and that’s exactly who the Giants are currently.

Philly wins a nail-biter.

Win 9-4

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/18 · 1:00 PM EST AT Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are in the midst of a massive rebuild and this game provides fans an opportunity to see Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields dual in Chicago.

Eagles win going away.

Win 10-4

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/24 · 4:25 PM EST AT Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The new kings of the NFC East provide a Christmas win for the ages, and inch closer to a division title.

Win 11-4

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/01 · 1:00 PM EST New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Jalen Hurts has never lost to the Saints.

Win 12-4

WEEK 18 · TBD New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia hasn’t had the starters finish the season finale since 2019 and this year will be no different.

Howie Roseman is all about rest as reserves and backups fall to the Giants.

Loss 12-5

Community Policy