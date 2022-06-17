ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Kids, are you ready for some football? Three-day youth camp scheduled

By Gary Herron
rrobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams’ previous coach, Gerry Pannoni, walks the field during a 2021 workout. His 2019 and 2021 teams were state runners-up. (Gary Herron/The Observer) Two months before the 2022 high school...

rrobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Taylor Snow Signs with UNM Softball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico head softball coach Nicole Dickson is wasting no time in getting to work building the 2023 roster, securing her first signee as the Lobo head coach. Taylor Snow, a right-handed pitcher from Columbia, La., joins the Lobos after spending her freshman season at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frontier, Golden Pride celebrating big anniversaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant in the Duke City is celebrating half a century in business. Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants are celebrating their big anniversary with a party. Saturday, they invited more than 200 of their friends, family, as well as current and former employees. When they started Frontier in 1971, it only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Education
Rio Rancho, NM
Sports
rrobserver.com

ABOUT TOWN: The past couple weeks in photos

From high-profile shows at the Rio Rancho Events Center to a kickball fundraiser, country music and a car show in Bernalillo. It’s been a busy couple weeks in Rio Rancho. Photos by Gary Herron, Garrison Wells, Bonnie Dismore, Michaela Helean. Want your photos to be included? Please send photos...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Dream comes true: RR man invited to show stuff at Antiques Roadshow

Long-time Rio Rancho resident Kevin Lawton and his wife, Lori, did what a lot of people do every summer: visit Santa Fe. But this wasn’t the usual visit to the plaza, check out a museum, buy a piece of artwork adventure. This was a trip that allowed Lawton to check an item off his bucket list.
rrobserver.com

RR resident has a run-in with pack of coyotes in his front yard

A couple months after coyote mating season, which makes coyotes more rambunctious, the packs of Rio Rancho are getting rowdy. Mason Junchaya was returning to his home in Loma Colorado from a friend’s house, when a pack of coyotes invaded his front yard. “It was scary. Normally, I only...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon rain breaks dry streak

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep the umbrella handy this weekend as more afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast. It’ll be fairly similar to Friday with the heaviest rain falling west of I-25 near the Continental Divide. The ABQ metro area will see more late showers once again as we ended our 78-day dry streak, marking the 12th longest in our history. Suddenly we find ourselves in a very different pattern, thanks to a big change in the upper-level winds. They’re now more southerly bringing both Gulf and Pacific moisture into our state. As we welcome the rain, however, there will be threats for local flash flooding around the burn scars from the larger wildfires. Temperatures continue their cooling trend with all the humidity, clouds, and rain in the area. We already collected more than 0.30″ from the Sunport, not bad for the first day of the monsoon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#High School Football#Football Season#Rio Rancho High School
KRQE News 13

Scattered heavy rain continues this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our state continues seeing heavier rainfall for the third consecutive day from the sudden onset of the monsoon. This time, parts of eastern NM are seeing scattered storms this evening too. Several lines of storms broke out across western and eastern New Mexico extending northward into Colorado. So these are some widespread storms, to say the least. The storms eventually turn into softer rain showers after sunset tonight with patchy showers and sprinkles through midnight. We have flash flood warnings and watches in effect this evening. Our flooding concerns remain highest over the Sandoval and Santa Fe counties then again in Cibola County near Grants.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain showers continue across the west half this morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Father’s Day everyone! Keep those umbrellas handy today as more steady to heavy rainfall is in the forecast. We still have plenty of moisture in play and active showers particularly near Socorro this morning. Expect the lighter rain showers to continue across the west. The ABQ metro area’s skies are overcast with the muggier conditions in place. Some isolated foggy conditions are likely through the morning over the higher spots near the Continental Divide.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque skating rink sees more visitors after Stranger Things premiere

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque skaters now have the opportunity to step straight into a scene from season four of Stranger Things. The hit Netflix series was filmed around the Duke City and surrounding areas. One of the most recognizable locations was Albuquerque’s very own Skate-O-Mania, formerly known as Roller King. Officer Manager Victoria Candelaria says business […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Stormy weekend for much of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are very mild across all of the state Friday morning, but highs will stay a few degrees cooler due to rain and clouds. A few showers and storms are making their way through southeast New Mexico, mostly in Eddy and Chaves counties this morning. These are bringing heavy downpours, thunder and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Bubba’s 33 is raising money for veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Through July 4th, Albuquerque’s Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans. Albuquerque’s Bubba 33 donates $1 for every Patriot Burger sold on June 8-July 4. Home For Our Troops is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

El Rancho las Golondrinas celebrate 50 years with 50 events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rancho de las Golondrinas, is a museum focused on the Spanish, Mexican, and territorial periods of history in New Mexico. This year they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their festival season. In addition to general admission, they also host nine festivals a year,...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

More monsoon storms develop Friday afternoon

Monsoon 2022 has begun Thursday! Scattered showers and storms developed across southern New Mexico and up the central mountain chain. Better monsoon moisture arrives Friday bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the western half of New Mexico. Monsoon moisture has begun to move into New Mexico Thursday, bringing storms...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Nusenda Community Rewards 2022 Grant Applications Now Open

To qualify for a Community Rewards funding, organizations must be a 501C3. The grants are provided through a competitive application process that opened June 1, with awards being distributed in December. The application deadline is Aug. 1, 2022. For more information, visit our website, www.nusendafoundation.org/community-rewards.. Nusenda Foundation recently opened applications...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Tiny Home Village murals expected to be completed soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Tiny Home Village will soon have some brand new murals. They’re being created by artist Jodie Herrera and are in the welcoming area of the village. The murals feature native flowers and the transformation of caterpillars into butterflies. Officials say the murals are expected to be completed by the end of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

New Mexico Man Breathes Sigh of Relief After Lung Transplant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Rudy Lucero believes in miracles. He sees one each time he looks in the mirror. The Albuquerque resident is recovering in a Colorado hospital after having a May 2 double lung transplant, made necessary after a COVID-19 infection scarred his lungs and made breathing nearly impossible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy