The Philadelphia 76ers are looking at options to improve their team as they approach the crux of the offseason. One target who’s been linked to Philadelphia for what feels like an eternity is not only available; his price has been revealed. The Orlando Magic are rumored to be shopping long-time target of the 76ers, Terrence Ross, who could possibly be had for multiple second-round picks in return. Many have connected Ross to the Sixers for years, and now may finally be the time Philadelphia strikes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO