Being an ally to any marginalized community is more important in affecting real change than many people realize. However, developing oneself as an ally is a skill that doesn’t happen overnight; it comes from engaging in open conversations, asking questions, recognizing your own biases and blindspots, and stepping out of your comfort zone. Being an ally means learning, empathizing and taking on the struggle as your own.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO