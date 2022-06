Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO