Can Loki Lift Thor's Hammer?

Marvel Studios is gearing up to release their second film of the year with Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is taking a different approach to marketing the film. Before Love and Thunder released its first teaser trailer, the film held the record for the longest wait between when the film hits theaters and when the trailer was released. Now that the first full trailer has been released, we got the chance to see our first look at Christian Bale as the films villain Gorr the God Butcher. From what we've seen, Bale is delivering a very intimidating performance and it's a good juxtaposition to the comedic tone of the film. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were featured in a recent edition of D23 magazine (via The Direct) where they discussed Bale's frightening performance.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO