Bonanza, a community staple for over 120 years

By Seraina Caviezel
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat sets Bonanza's stand apart from the rest? It's the talent, said Philip Bonanza, the current owner of the stand. He is the third generation owner of the Bonanza Stand of Oyster Bay. His grandfather came from Italy in the late 1800s with a dream to sell his homemade Italian ices....

