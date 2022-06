RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two people died in separate incidents in Renville County.Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.Around 5:20 p.m., officials got a 911 call about a young male drowning near Vicksburg County Park. The sheriff's office said he was swimming with his family when he began to struggle and went underwater. Emergency responders searched for about two hours before finding him. They tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been publicly identified.

RENVILLE COUNTY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO