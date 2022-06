Toronto Police have released new findings from its Race-Based Data Collection (RBDC) Strategy, and the data reveals that racialized people are over-policed. People of colour were significantly overrepresented in nearly 1,000 incidents involving violence while interacting with Toronto police in 2020, while Black people were 230 percent more likely to have a cop point a gun at them when appearing unarmed than white people.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO