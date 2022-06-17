ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois paid out nearly $2 billion in federal funds for fraudulent claims

By Curtis Koch
 2 days ago

Dan Petrella, State Government Reporter at the Chicago Tribune, joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the findings in his article and what is the next step for the state following this investigation.

Comments / 10

what's upwhat's up
2d ago

had a friend who retired from the federal government, someone put a unemployment claim in his name they sent him a card, if the government had did their research they would have known

Andrea Rice
2d ago

Duh almost everybody was getting free money that’s y no one wants to work the government was just handing out money to anyone

