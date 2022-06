June 20, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michael Tuffelmire had a difficult time adjusting to civilian life after returning home from serving with the Army during the Iraq War. “I sought treatment at the Veterans Center, and one recommendation was that I go to college to build myself professionally,” he said. “GRCC was a very welcoming environment with other vets I could network with. I worked on the campus and went to school full time, so I spent a good amount of time at GRCC.”

