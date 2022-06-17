ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public Schools are reviewing their safety plans following Uvalde shooting

By Curtis Koch
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7KYE_0gEOsEzH00

Jadine Chou, Chief Safety and Security Officer at Chicago Public Schools, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how Chicago Public Schools are going to be reviewing their safety plans for the school year and finding ways to make school safer for kids.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
miamistandard.news

Report: 32 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man “in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue” was shot and killed while on a porch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Morgan Park, Beverly celebrate Juneteenth, now an official municipal holiday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the first year the City of Chicago is recognizing Juneteenth as a municipal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free -- two years after the emancipation proclamation. In Chicago, Juneteenth means celebrating! The Morgan Park neighborhood held a major celebration for the occasion Saturday, including a live concert and a footwork performance during intermission. Even though this is the first time the city is recognizing Juneteenth, Black Chicagoans have been celebrating the holiday for years. From young kids immersing with the Chicago Bulls bucket boys to Djumbe drumming...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CPD has leads on the Ja’lon James case, GoFundMe launched to support family

Content warning: This post includes a graphic description of a child’s death. Police have reportedly found the vehicle whose driver fatally struck Ja’lon James, 11, Thursday morning in North Lawndale, and then fled the scene, along with other evidence that may help track down the motorist. Meanwhile, loved ones and mentors of Ja’Lon (pronounced “JAYlon”) have shared remembrances of a child who “brought us all so much joy,” and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help support his family.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Public Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nypressnews.com

West Siders hit the pavement in celebration of Juneteenth

CHICAGO — Runners came out to celebrate Juneteenth and spread awareness by participating in a 5K on the West Side Saturday morning. The sounds of Latonya Nelson’s gym shoes hitting the pavement were one of the hundreds that filled the air of Garfield Park. “This is a great...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy