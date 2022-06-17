Chicago Public Schools are reviewing their safety plans following Uvalde shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the first year the City of Chicago is recognizing Juneteenth as a municipal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free -- two years after the emancipation proclamation. In Chicago, Juneteenth means celebrating! The Morgan Park neighborhood held a major celebration for the occasion Saturday, including a live concert and a footwork performance during intermission. Even though this is the first time the city is recognizing Juneteenth, Black Chicagoans have been celebrating the holiday for years. From young kids immersing with the Chicago Bulls bucket boys to Djumbe drumming...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO