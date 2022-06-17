Chicago Public Schools are reviewing their safety plans following Uvalde shooting
Jadine Chou, Chief Safety and Security Officer at Chicago Public Schools, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how Chicago Public Schools are going to be reviewing their safety plans for the school year and finding ways to make school safer for kids.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
