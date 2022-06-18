If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If someone told you that shaving your face was the key to smoother, more youthful-looking skin, would you grab your 3-blade? Wild as it sounds, it's a practice that's been in place for ages (Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe are rumored to have done it). The technical term is called dermaplaning, a process by which a single razor blade is run along the skin in short, controlled movements to remove vellus (or peach fuzz) as well as dead skin cells (plus, it's visually quite satisfying to see the buildup collect with each pass). By doing so, the exfoliation helps your skin to look more even-toned and allows your skincare to penetrate deeper and your complexion products to sit better on the skin.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO