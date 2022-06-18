ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Dry skin doesn't only present as flaking. It can also show up as general redness, a tight feeling over the face, and even extra oil (it...

shefinds

These Popular Skincare Products Are Actually Useless On Wrinkles, According To Derms

People invest in high-quality skincare products for a number of reasons. Some want to banish acne forever, some are looking for ultra-hydration, and others want to keep irritation at bay. One of the number one qualities you may be looking for in a product is an anti-aging effect to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and restore a youthful glow. However, while many options promise results in these areas, there are a few so-called “anti-aging” ingredients that you may want to be wary of; derms warn there are several that actually do nothing to help your wrinkles!
StyleCaster

This $13 Moisturizer Evens Out Skin & Soothes Dry Flakes Within a Week, According to Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is here and it’s time to get our skin in shape. We’re digging the glazed donut skin trend at the moment, but it takes the right products to achieve this extra glowy complexion. Lucky for you, we found a gel moisturizer that can get the job done in a flash: the Sorbet Skin Moisturizer, which is exclusively sold at Walmart. Skin Proud’s Sorbet Skin Moisturizer looks like pink jelly and coats your face...
marthastewart.com

What Is Abyssinian Oil and Can It Really Promote Hair Growth?

The hunt for strong, healthy hair is never-ending, and we're lucky to have so many ingredients, like CBD and rosemary oil, to help us get there. But there is yet another ingredient that has the same—if not more—benefits for our strands: Say hello to abyssinian oil. Extracted from a small white flower native to Ethiopia called Brassica Abyssinica, abyssinian oil has been integrated into hair care products for some time, and is just now rising in popularity.
Greatist

Does Dry Brushing Actually Help Cellulite?

Dry brushing won’t get rid of cellulite, but it may have a smoothing, exfoliating effect on your skin. There are a plethora of peeps who swear dry brushing can help cellulite. But there’s actually no scientific evidence to support brushing your skin with dry bristles will banish those rimples and dimples.
StyleCaster

1 Million Bottles of The Toner That Leaves Skin ‘A Lot Brighter & Mark-Free’ Have Been Sold

Click here to read the full article. If you’re wondering how to give your skin an extra glow factor this summer, it’s simple: You need a toner. But if you choose just any toner, you might end up with a potent alcohol-based astringent that irritates your skin. A suitable option that does everything but aggravate your complexion is REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, a one-stop shop for brightened, exfoliated and tightened skin. Not all toners are the most gentle on your skin, but REN Skincare’s tonic is kind enough to be used every day. Its key ingredients are...
MindBodyGreen

Beauty Breakdown: Our Full Exfoliation Guide, With All The Expert Tips You Need

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Welcome to the Beauty Breakdown, our series that dives into today's buzziest beauty topics. In each we focus on a different theme and highlight all the need-to-know basics, common mistakes, and the best products to get your hands on.
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On In Your 50s

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Your hormones shift throughout your lifetime, but three big milestones tend to dominate the conversation: puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. Everyone's body is different, of course, but for many women, the latter happens sometime in the early 50s. (The international average age is 52 years old, in case you're curious.)
People

These Dermaplaning Tools Will Give You Buttery-Smooth Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If someone told you that shaving your face was the key to smoother, more youthful-looking skin, would you grab your 3-blade? Wild as it sounds, it's a practice that's been in place for ages (Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe are rumored to have done it). The technical term is called dermaplaning, a process by which a single razor blade is run along the skin in short, controlled movements to remove vellus (or peach fuzz) as well as dead skin cells (plus, it's visually quite satisfying to see the buildup collect with each pass). By doing so, the exfoliation helps your skin to look more even-toned and allows your skincare to penetrate deeper and your complexion products to sit better on the skin.
MindBodyGreen

If You're Dealing With Dull Skin, You'll Want To Load Up On This Ingredient

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As someone who deals with stubborn dark spots post-breakout and wakes up with a dull, sallow complexion every time I take more than three sips of a sugary cocktail, I tend to gravitate towards brightening formulas in my skin care line-up. Seriously: Any product that promises to even tone or provide a general glow is calling my name.
MindBodyGreen

We Need Even More Vitamin C As We Age — How To Raise Your Status

While vitamin C insufficiency is a prevalent problem that affects 46% of the U.S. adult population (yes, almost half of American adults), people over 60 are even more likely to have suboptimal vitamin C levels. In fact, a meta-analysis published in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research found that adults between the age of 60 and 96 had significantly lower vitamin C plasma levels when compared to younger individuals (i.e., aged 15 to 65) following the same intake of vitamin C.
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
MindBodyGreen

Does Sunscreen Prevent Tanning? + How To Tan Responsibly

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Everyone's skin care routine is different. Some people opt for goal-specific ingredients, while others like to keep it simple. Regardless of your product lineup, there's one step that should be universal: applying sunscreen.
MindBodyGreen

A Psychotherapist & Dream Expert Shares Her Must-Have Products For Deep Sleep

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As a psychotherapist and dream interpreter, Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., knows the importance of a good night's sleep. The more time we spend in deeper sleep stages like REM, the more our bodies can recover from the day and our brains can light up with vivid dreams.
