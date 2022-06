Armando Broja had an ... okay ... season on loan at Southampton, with nine goals to his name in all competitions, but given his age (turns 21 in September) and his play beyond just goals and assists at the highest level, he’s still attracting plenty of attention in the transfer market, and rightly so. Southampton knew this would happen as well, which is why they tried to push a transfer through starting in January, but we rejected them then, and now there’s plenty of competition for the Academy product’s favor.

