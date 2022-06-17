Read full article on original website
Missouri’s first marijuana expungement cases laying the groundwork for reform
A Cass County courtroom could be one of the first places in the state to let someone out of prison by expunging a previous marijuana conviction.
Two Missouri Congressmen tapped as new House committee chairs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Congressmen will now lead important U.S. House committees after the chamber switched party control in the midterm election. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who represents Missouri’s 6th District including Kansas City’s Northland, has been tapped to chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Representative files legislation to protect Missourians’ reproductive health data
A new lawmaker wants to ban the state and law enforcement from using reproductive health data in their investigations.
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
Five St. Louis suburbs get ‘F’ grades for new city flags
A group of flag design enthusiasts recently ranked hundreds of new city flags across the United States. The panel says several St. Louis suburbs need to step up their game.
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
Impending showdown over assault weapons ban in Illinois
Several sheriff’s offices in Illinois are openly defying the state’s new assault weapons ban.
Some Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce the assault weapons ban
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam C. Diss and Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan, Jr. announced that they do not plan to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to identical letters released Wednesday.
St. Louis County business owner pleads guilty to $231K pandemic loan fraud
On January 10, 2023, a business owner from St. Louis County, Missouri, admitted to being part of a conspiracy to illegally obtain $231,100 in pandemic-related loans.
Illinois assault weapon ban heads to governor’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk. The Illinois House of Representatives has voted 68-41 for the bill. The Senate voted on the bill Monday. Democrats say banning semi-automatic firearms...
Bill offering abortion, gender-affirming care protections heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Out of state people seeking abortions in Illinois may soon have the state on their side if they face legal consequences in their home state thanks to a bill that heads to the Governor’s desk. The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill protecting abortion, assisted reproduction and gender affirming care in […]
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately. Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state...
Lawmakers urge climate action as storm batters California
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – California’s congressional delegation is working with the Biden administration to get federal aid to deal with the storms. But lawmakers from both parties think there also needs to be a focus on long-term solutions to California’s weather problems. The storms battering the Golden State...
Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
Public meeting on water wells happening Thursday, Jan. 12
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After multiple water wells are shut down due to contamination, the city of St. Charles said it can’t wait any longer to build new water wells. There have been ongoing concerns about the drinking water supply in St. Charles for some time. Those concerns will be in the spotlight Thursday night at the Foundry Art Center, just off North Main.
Illinois assault weapons banned, effective immediately
Assault-style weapons are banned Wednesday morning in Illinois.
Worker robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night
Another business robbery took place Tuesday night.
Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife
HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer accused in cross-country killings
ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — Newly obtained messages between accused cross-country killer Austin Edwards and a young girl have revealed disturbing details about the Virginia law enforcement officer’s past. The 28-year-old was named as the lone suspect in a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, Calif. Authorities said that he...
