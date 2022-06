It is June, which means it's also pride month. Since the first of June, Kirkwood and other areas in Bloomington have brought out pride flags and other festive decorations. People should celebrate pride month and show their support for the LGBTQ community, because it will help current and future generations feel more comfortable with who they are. The more people who get involved, the less number of people who are judging from the outside. Eventually being in the community won’t be seen as wrong, but as something normal.

