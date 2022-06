This morning, June 18, 2022 US Coast Guard crews responded to a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel on fire off the coast of Manzanita Beach, Oregon. The one person on board was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan. Their current condition is unknown. The initial distress call to the #USCG came in at 6:30 a.m. The fire continues to burn. The Coast Guard response crew from Tillamook remains on scene to enforce a 1000-yard safety zone around the boat. At about 3 pm, the vessel has burned down to the waterline and continues to smolder. It is currently 1 mile west of Nehalem Bay State Park. USCG incident responders continue to monitor the situation.

MANZANITA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO